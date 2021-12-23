The Owls have had two games postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, with last weekend’s clash with Accrington Stanley being called off followed by the Boxing Day encounter against Burton Albion.

It means that Wednesday are only due back in action on December 30th at the Stadium of Light, and he admits that – while everyone is frustrated – there is hope that they can get back on track soon.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Owls boss said, “We are all frustrated and so disappointed to have two games postponed and I know you will be feeling exactly the same way. This time of year is deeply embedded into the football calendar, yes it’s normally a hectic schedule but with a lot of points to play for and we went into the festive period in the ascendancy. We had back-to-back games to look forward to at Hillsborough, it was all nicely set up for the team and you, the fans.

“Boxing Day is always a special occasion for football, particularly at a stadium like Hillsborough where we would have had a bumper crowd with everyone together in our home. But it was not to be, as we can see around the country, football cannot escape the situation we are in and everyone’s health is paramount so we have to deal with it and prepare for the next time we play, which right now is Sunderland for a game that wouldn’t be out of place in the Premier League and that says a lot.

“We have a week to prepare, we are back to phase one at the training ground and it will stay that way for as long as is necessary. The players are returning in phased groups, we are testing on a daily basis and I am hopeful we can get everybody integrated, get back into that rhythm and our programmes back on track.”

Wednesday are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run as they look to keep up their promotion push going into the new year.

