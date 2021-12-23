Former England youth starlet Rayhaan Tulloch, 20, is believed to be the subject of interest from a handful of clubs including the Owls.

Asked earlier this month as to whether Tulloch could be one of the young Baggies moved out for a temporary switch in January, Ismaël – who is no stranger to South Yorkshire football having managed Barnsley last season – said: “Rayhaan is for sure one of those players.

“But at the minute it’s more about getting the confidence back in his body, to train with consistency, to play with consistency, and the 23s are there to give him the possibility to play.”

Tulloch has previously worked with Wednesday boss Darren Moore both in the youth ranks at West Brom and at Doncaster Rovers, where he played twice before a hamstring injury cut his time short.

It’s not secret that Moore is a big fan of the youngster.

“We will see how the improvement is week after week,” Ismaël said on Tulloch’s development heading into the new year.

“We will have that feeling, we got that feeling with Taylor [Gardner-Hickman], we knew he was ready, and we will know when he is more ready for a chance, but I think it’s too early, to say when the time is for him [Tulloch].

“He needs to play with more consistency, to be stable, trust your body and make sure you can play and train with consistency over many, many weeks.

“We will assess the situation, to see how things have gone the first six months with the young players,” Ismael added. “Ray was a long time injured, he is the one it makes more sense to play with consistency - with the 23s, or it makes more sense to get a move. We will see.