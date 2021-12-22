After the Owls’ match with Accrington Stanley over the weekend fell victim to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club there were always concerns that this Sunday’s game might be in jeopardy, and now it has been confirmed that it will not be going ahead.

Wednesday were meant to face Burton at 3pm on Sunday afternoon, however the game will now be rearranged for another date at some point in the new year. It’s the first time they’ve not played on Boxing Day since 2010’s game against Tranmere Rovers was called off due to a frozen pitch.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls’ League One game against Burton Albion scheduled for Boxing Day has been postponed due to COVID-19. The EFL have been informed that neither club are able to fulfil the fixture.

“Wednesday and Burton are currently liaising, together with the EFL, regarding a rearranged date, details of which will be communicated in due course. The Owls continue dialogue with Accrington Stanley and the EFL in respect of the postponed fixture at Hillsborough scheduled for last Saturday.

“Supporters are advised to retain your tickets for both postponed games, which will be valid when the new dates are confirmed.”

Wednesday’s next game is now set for December 30th when they make the trip to promotion-chasing rivals, Sunderland, in will be their final game of the year.