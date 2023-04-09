Sheffield Wednesday have been backed throughout the season by their home faithful - but how does their average attendance compare to their League One rivals?

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are preparing themselves for a tense and nerve-racking end to the season as their side look to end their two-year stay in League One and secure a return to the Championship.

Friday’s 1-1 draw at struggling Oxford United left Darren Moore’s side just outside of the automatic promotion places, with only Ipswich Town’s superior goal difference placing them above the Owls. Wednesday still have six games remaining as they look to leapfrog the Tractor Boys and round off what has already been a memorable season by claiming promotion back into the second tier.

First up is Monday’s home game with Accrington Stanley and another bumper crowd is expected as the Hillsborough faithful look to get behind Moore and his players, just as they have done throughout the season.

With just three home games to go, The Star looks at how Wednesday’s average home attendance compares to their League One rivals.

1 . Accrington Stanley Average attendance: 2,977

2 . Forest Green Rovers Average attendance: 3,150

3 . Burton Albion Average attendance: 3,299

4 . Fleetwood Town Average attendance: 3,420