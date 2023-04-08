It perhaps tells something of a tale of where Sheffield Wednesday are at right now that the manager of relegation-threatened Oxford United said he came away disappointed with a point in their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The Owls had their winless run of matches stretched to six by the Us, who were fortunate in being awarded a second half penalty for an adjudged foul by Akin Famewo.

But Oxford – winless since January – had their chances with either side able to have won the game on the day. The home side had 14 shots to Wednesday’s 11, though the Owls had eight on target to their seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellows boss Liam Manning presided over his third draw from three in charge and said: “It was a big point in terms of the opposition we’re playing and where we’re at, but there’s an element of me feeling slightly disappointed it wasn’t more than that given the actual chances we created and areas we got into.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“Of course, where we’re at, we’ll take the point and continue being unbeaten [in his time at the club], which is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were in the game in the first half and we started to grow in confidence up until their goal.”

The match was Manning’s first at home since his appointment last month. He was seen in conversation with Owls skipper Barry Bannan on more than one occasion and expressed a frustration with the concession of Wednesday’s goal; a stunning curling Bannan effort that was the one moment of true quality in the clash.

Manning continued: “We progressively got better and there were a couple of set pieces where we looked dangerous. We’d really grown into the game and then to concede like we did was frustrating and disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you look at it, we’d had a warning from one of their throw-ins [from Will Vaulks] before in terms of when we got beat too easily.

“We’ll always look at what we can do better and for me, someone of Barry Bannan’s quality, you’ve got to get close and stop, and make sure he can’t turn and deliver.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad