Sheffield Wednesday’s whirlwind run-in to the League One promotion race goes on, with big decisions on the horizon with regard to the contracts of a number of players.

Having been big short-odds favourites for the League One title just a few short weeks ago, the Owls sit third in the league having played a game more than the teams around them, six without a win and nursing injuries to a host of key players.

The likes of Josh Windass and George Byers – a pair of players sorely missed in the last month after sustaining foot and hamstring injuries respectively – are both players among those understood to be out of contract in the summer as things stand.

The pair are joined by the likes of Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dominic Iorfa and David Stockdale when it comes to those entering the final weeks of their contract.

George Byers and Josh Windass are injured with no clear sign of a return timescale. Pic: Steve Ellis.

In the case of Windass and Byers, the club is understood to have options to extend on both, options that will surely be triggered in the case of an Owls promotion.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore has been loath to spend too much time on questions around the futures of his soon-to-be out-of-contract players, preferring to focus on the game-to-game realities of League One. Whether the financial reality of another season in the third tier could prompt more thought from the club remains to be seen.

With focus on the field, it is The Star's understanding that no cast-iron guarantees have been offered to either player as things stand. Moore has spoken about scenarios ‘taking care of themselves’ depending on performance – so too any decision over the potential signing of soon-to-be free agent Aden Flint, who looks set to leave Stoke City in the summer.

The club's stance is nothing new or unusual – Wednesday waited until the end of the season to deal with similar matters last time out and the decision is ultimately in their hands.

It's understood that the queue of suitors waiting at Windass’ door has not been shortened by his injury and that a host of clubs are watching the situation closely. Windass has spoken about being open to staying at the club.

Byers has appeared on the wishlist of a number of different clubs in recent windows and would be highly sought-after once more – though he has voiced his desire to stay at the club.

The Star can also reveal that the club also have an option of sorts on the contract of Jack Hunt, who too is injured at the back end of a bit-part campaign. There had been an extension trigger included in Hunt’s deal that would have been automatically enacted in the event of a certain number of appearances being met, though that figure won’t be reached.

It was confirmed last week that Barry Bannan’s contract had been extended by another year after he reached the requisite number of matches played needed to trigger an extension.

It is not yet clear at this stage which other players the club have extension options on.

