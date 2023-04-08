News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s final position predicted amid promotion race with Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle

A look at the latest predicted League One table as Sheffield Wednesday continue their promotion chase.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are continuing their push for promotion as the final run-in takes hold.

The Owls are currently in third place, level on points with Ipswich Town in second, but the Tractor Boys do still have a game in-hand to play. Wednesday are going to need to put together a near faultless run between now and the end of the season and hope for a favour or two elsewhere if they are to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.

In the meantime, we have take a look at the latest predicted final League One table according to FiveThirtyEight to see where the Owls are on course to finish.

Take a look below as we go from bottom to top...

Points - 31

1. Forest Green Rovers

Points - 31

Points - 37

2. Morecambe

Points - 37

Points - 43 (-37 GD)

3. Accrington Stanley

Points - 43 (-37 GD)

Points - 43 (-33 GD)

4. Cambridge United

Points - 43 (-33 GD)

