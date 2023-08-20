News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s impressive attendances compared to Ipswich, Sunderland and Championship rivals - gallery

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their league rivals as they await their first point of the campaign?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 20th Aug 2023, 18:23 BST

It has been a challenging return to the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls still wait to pick up their first point of the season.

Saturday’s narrow home defeat against Preston North End means Xisco Munoz has emerged pointless from his first three games as Wednesday manager and his only win has come via a penalty shoot-out in a Carabao Cup tie against Stockport County earlier this month.

The one constant in the opening weeks of the season has been the impressive support shown to Munoz’s side as Hillsborough boasted attendances in excess of 25,000 for both of his side’s first two Championship home fixtures. There was also strong support shown on the road as Wednesday fell to a 4-2 defeat at Hull City in their first away day of the campaign.

But how does Wednesday’s average home attendance during those games compare to the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and their other Championship rivals?

