How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their league rivals as they await their first point of the campaign?

It has been a challenging return to the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls still wait to pick up their first point of the season.

Saturday’s narrow home defeat against Preston North End means Xisco Munoz has emerged pointless from his first three games as Wednesday manager and his only win has come via a penalty shoot-out in a Carabao Cup tie against Stockport County earlier this month.

The one constant in the opening weeks of the season has been the impressive support shown to Munoz’s side as Hillsborough boasted attendances in excess of 25,000 for both of his side’s first two Championship home fixtures. There was also strong support shown on the road as Wednesday fell to a 4-2 defeat at Hull City in their first away day of the campaign.

But how does Wednesday’s average home attendance during those games compare to the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Norwich City and their other Championship rivals?

2 . Rotherham United Average attendance: 10,828 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Blackburn Rovers Average attendance: 15,342 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales