News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Davies excited by United “project” as ex-Everton man signs in at Lane
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
United boss confronts McBurnie Leeds rumour before Forest return
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’

24 great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans with 25,138 at Hillsborough for PNE clash

There was another bumper crowd at Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, this time the Owls taking on Preston North End.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 20th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST

Over 25,000 were in attendance at S6 for the clash with Ryan Lowe’s men, who came out on top 1-0 thanks to a goal from Liam Lindsay early in the second half.

Wednesday are yet to get off the mark in the league this season following their promotion from League One and boss Xisco Munoz said after the latest defeat: “We need more intensity, more high-speed running, more one on ones… It’s not about what I want or what you want, it’s about what the Championship demands.

MORE: Wednesday concern over Momo Diaby injury on debut - will have MRI scan

“Exciting” “A little suspect” Sheffield Wednesday player ratings in defeat to Preston North End

“We need more shots from outside the box, more crosses, more wins in the duels, more successful one against ones – this is the Championship. If you ask me today how Preston took the three points, it’s incredible.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to south Wales to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know in the crowd from the match against Preston

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Preston

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Preston

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Preston

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans v Preston

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough for the match against Preston North End Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HillsboroughPreston North EndRyan Lowe