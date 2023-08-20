There was another bumper crowd at Hillsborough to watch Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, this time the Owls taking on Preston North End.

Over 25,000 were in attendance at S6 for the clash with Ryan Lowe’s men, who came out on top 1-0 thanks to a goal from Liam Lindsay early in the second half.

Wednesday are yet to get off the mark in the league this season following their promotion from League One and boss Xisco Munoz said after the latest defeat: “We need more intensity, more high-speed running, more one on ones… It’s not about what I want or what you want, it’s about what the Championship demands.

“We need more shots from outside the box, more crosses, more wins in the duels, more successful one against ones – this is the Championship. If you ask me today how Preston took the three points, it’s incredible.”

Next up for the Owls is a trip to south Wales to face Cardiff City on Saturday.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot anyone you know in the crowd from the match against Preston

