Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship season did not get off to the start they were hoping for as they were dealt a slim 2-1 defeat by new arrivals Southampton. Lee Gregory managed to counter Adam Armstrong’s opener but a late goal from Che Adams ensured the Saints left Hillsborough with all three points.

However, Xisco Muñoz will be looking to power on after the loss and there is still transfer window business to focus on as well. Here are the latest updates on the Owls as they continue their summer spree.

Owls ‘very close’ to eighth signing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xisco has confirmed that Sheffield Wednesday are edging closer to securing their eighth signing of the window. Goalkeeper Devis Vásquez will likely be the next face through the door as a loan doal from AC Milan nears completion.

“We are very close, very close. We will see if we can do it, but we’re very close,” Xisco said. “He’s a young keeper from Milan and he is a very good goalkeeper. Right now our back line is ready, we sign some players, but also our keepers. We need to have a stronger squad. They need to have some competition in some places.

“When we have that competition, it’s better for everybody. It makes sure everybody in our team must give 100 per cent.”

League One side launch official bid for Wednesday star

Wednesday have received an official loan bid from Derby County for striker Michael Smith, The Star recently revealed. The Rams are eager to aid their push for promotion from League One this season and Smith’s pedigree would certainly play a role in that if he was to join them this summer.