Ryan Lowe was very happy with the way his side set about beating ‘big, strong, powerful’ Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

It was a happy return to his old stomping ground for the former Owl as Liam Lindsay scored the only goal of the game to give the Lilywhites all three points at Hillsborough, a result that left Wednesday still waiting for their first point of the campaign.

Preston had to work hard for their victory defensively, but did well to keep the hosts at arm’s length for the bulk of the tie and saw things out to pick up their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Lowe was delighted with the three points...

“I’m really pleased for the group,” he said, as quoted by the Lancashire Post. “They’ve been fantastic. We knew what we were going to come up against today in Sheffield Wednesday: a big, strong, powerful team. I felt comfortable for large parts of the game, to be fair, sitting there watching it. Credit to the boys, they were fantastic in everything they did. They got us up the pitch well, they managed the game well; we asked them to play a bit higher second half, which we did.

“And then obviously when we score, they’re then pumping balls into our box and long throws into our box. We just had to sink a little bit but we were fantastic and I’m really pleased. We try and do things properly and that’s the way forward.”