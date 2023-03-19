Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillborough could host promotion celebrations this season - but how does the average attendance compare to other League One stadiums?

Sheffield Wednesday supporters are enjoying one of their most memorable seasons in many-a-year as Darren Moore’s men charge towards a return to the Championship.

Friday night’s hard-earned 1-1 home draw against play-off contenders Bolton Wanderers ensured the Owls remained a point clear at the top of the League One table and extended their remarkable record to just three defeats in 35 league games so far this season.

Crucially, Wednesday still sit two points clear of third-placed Ipswich Town and also have the benefit of holding two games in hand on both the Tractor Boys and second-placed Plymouth Argyle with 11 games of the season remaining.

But no matter what happens between now and the end of the season, Moore and his players have been able to depend on the wonderful support of the Hillsborough faithful as the famous old ground has been rocking on many an occasion during the last seven months.

But how does Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their League One rivals?

1 . Accrington Stanley Average attendance: 2,978 Photo: Daniel Chesterton Photo Sales

2 . Forest Green Rovers Average attendance: 3,110 Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion Average attendance: 3,241 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Town Average attendance: 3,415 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales