News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
15 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
19 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
19 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
19 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
21 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Sign of shift in Sheffield Wednesday fan culture has given Darren Moore a ‘special feeling’

A slightly off-the-pace performance, a few wasted chances and a draw at Hillsborough – it’s not too many months ago that the full-time whistle may have prompted a different response from some seats at S6.

By Alex Miller
Published 19th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Such is the achievement of Sheffield Wednesday this season, their 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening was instead met with applause and a feeling of satisfaction.

Darren Moore has spoken a number of times at earlier stages of his time at the club about the need for the club to heal; that he understood the frustrations of a fan base that deserved better. The feeling was that it was a fan base that was struggling to trust after years of disappointment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No longer, Moore noted when discussing a more understanding atmosphere at S6 – despite a performance he admitted had been ‘frustrating’.

Most Popular
Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis
Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis
Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

“Credit to the fans again,” he said to The Star. “When they scored, they were right back in there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There’s been a real change in the atmosphere and culture here and honestly, I can only thank everybody.

“The fan response when I’ve asked in match notes and in interviews, the supporters have been a credit to the club.

“I just want to thank them and the large support that came out tonight was great. I thank them all. We keep working but it’s great to know that this journey we’re on, we’re not alone and we’re all in it together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s such a special feeling. There’s no better place than Hillsborough in full voice.”

READ MORE:

Left-field substitution showed area Sheffield Wednesday are ‘depleted’ – though ‘vital’ names are close to return

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Moore must solve Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers headache ahead of tricky triple

Three key results fail to aid Sheffield Wednesday's title hopes - what it means for the Owls

Darren MooreHillsboroughBolton WanderersSheffieldGeorge Byers