Sign of shift in Sheffield Wednesday fan culture has given Darren Moore a ‘special feeling’

A slightly off-the-pace performance, a few wasted chances and a draw at Hillsborough – it’s not too many months ago that the full-time whistle may have prompted a different response from some seats at S6.

Such is the achievement of Sheffield Wednesday this season, their 1-1 draw against Bolton Wanderers on Friday evening was instead met with applause and a feeling of satisfaction.

Darren Moore has spoken a number of times at earlier stages of his time at the club about the need for the club to heal; that he understood the frustrations of a fan base that deserved better. The feeling was that it was a fan base that was struggling to trust after years of disappointment.

No longer, Moore noted when discussing a more understanding atmosphere at S6 – despite a performance he admitted had been ‘frustrating’.

Owls fans on the South Coast to watch their team win 1-0 Pic Steve Ellis

“Credit to the fans again,” he said to The Star. “When they scored, they were right back in there.

“There’s been a real change in the atmosphere and culture here and honestly, I can only thank everybody.

“The fan response when I’ve asked in match notes and in interviews, the supporters have been a credit to the club.

“I just want to thank them and the large support that came out tonight was great. I thank them all. We keep working but it’s great to know that this journey we’re on, we’re not alone and we’re all in it together.

“That’s such a special feeling. There’s no better place than Hillsborough in full voice.”

