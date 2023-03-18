Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to 23 games against Bolton Wanderers - but the point came at a cost.

The Owls took on Bolton side itching to get back to winning ways, and Darren Moore’s side had to dig deep against a team that have caused problems for plenty of teams this season - a hard-earned point being shared between the two in the end.

Lee Gregory’s return to the XI was probably the biggest shock in terms of selection, but he didn’t take long to justify his inclusion, giving Wednesday a very early lead...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton were level again before the break though as Victor Adeboyejo capitalised in the box with a deflected effort that beat Cameron Dawson - and there was another flashpoint in the second half when Aden Flint and Dion Charles seemed to clash inside the box. The referee waved play on despite the attacker’s claims of a penalty. Do you think it was the right decision?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was plenty of fallout after the game with Ian Evatt claiming they should ‘100%’ have had a penalty, while Josh Windass left in a moonboot and it was confirmed that Reece James and Lee Gregory had also come off with ankle knocks - you can check out the what was said in the below articles: