The Owls have snapped up two players this month, signing Jordan Storey on loan from Preston North End, and Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal in another loan deal until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dean’s deal at Birmingham is due to expire at the end of next season, and comments from the Blues’ boss suggest that he’ll be spending the second half of this season out on loan – potentially at Hillsborough.

When asked about the links with Wednesday, Bowyer told the media, “That’s going to happen I think… That should help to free up a little bit of money. I think that there needs to be change. Some people are in a comfort zone. I think that if things don’t change we will be in the same situation every year.

“Yes, he is the club captain but I demand certain things and expect certain things to happen. That’s why he is moving on.”

The 30-year-old hasn’t been in a Birmingham matchday squad in the Championship since last month, and his last appearance for the club came over two months ago back in November of last year.

Wednesday boss, Darren Moore, is known to be on the lookout for another defender as he seeks to help shore up his backline, and - if completed – Dean could be become the eighth loan player at S6 at this current period in time.