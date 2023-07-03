Sheffield Wednesday’s full 17-man senior squad as York City friendly approaches

Sheffield Wednesday take on York City this coming weekend and have only 17 players aged 23 or over available for selection at this point in time.

The Owls have a preseason schedule mapped out with games against York, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers on the horizon, while they’ll also head out to Spain in a couple of weeks’ time for a warm weather camp that will see them take on Real Murcia at Pinatar Arena.

But at this point in time they have no manager following Darren Moore’s exit last month, and just one senior goalkeeper – with Neil Thompson overseeing training at Middlewood Road prior to the trip to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s Wednesday’s 17 players 23 or over with less than a week until their first friendly game…

Goalkeepers:

Cameron Dawson.

Defenders:

Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Akin Famewo, Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, Liam Palmer, Marvin Johnson.

Midfielders:

Barry Bannan, George Byers, Will Vaulks, Tyreeq Bakinson,.

Attackers:

Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks.

Wednesday do also have defender, Ben Heneghan, training with them as he completes his rehabilitation from serious injury, though – as things stand – he’s set to move on once his fit again and has been signed off.

A whole host of youngsters are training with the seniors at present as well, with regulars such as Pierce Charles, Rio Shipston, Sean Fusire and Bailey Cadamarteri being joined by the likes of Jay Glover and Favour Onukwuli.