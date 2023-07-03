Another manager linked to Sheffield Wednesday as rumour mill swirls on

Sheffield Wednesday’s hunt for Darren Moore’s replacement is ongoing, and now another man’s name has been thrown out by the rumour mill – Jess Thorup.

The Owls parted ways with Moore last month following their promotion out of League One, and since then there have been a whole host of different men linked with the vacant post at Hillsborough.

Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, is notoriously good at keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to managerial appointments, and with less than a week until the club’s first preseason friendly people are none the wiser with regards to who will be put in charge of the side or when it might happen.

Over the weekend rumours started to circulate that former Watford manager, Xisco Munoz, could be in the running for the position after he followed the club on Instagram, and this morning another foreign manager’s name was mentioned as Football Insider reported that Thorup, formerly of FC Copenhagen, was a contender for the role.

The likes of Dean Smith, Nathan Jones and Slavan Bilic have all been linked as Chansiri goes through the process of interviewing potential candidates, and the hope will be that his decision is made sooner rather than later given that the season starts almost exactly a month from now.