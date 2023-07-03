News you can trust since 1887
Key contract detail after Sheffield Wednesday midfielder secures new deal

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Jay Glover, penned a new contract at the club this week, but no details were given regarding how long he signed for.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

The Star reported earlier that terms had been agreed that would see the youngster remain at S6, with Glover keen to try and kick on and make a name for himself at the club that he’s grown up supporting.

As is normal practice for Wednesday there was no confirmation of how long he’s signed on for, however it’s understood that he has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with a one-year option to extend.

Glover is training with the senior team as they return for preseason in preparation for the 2023/24 campaign, and he has spoken of his pride to be staying with the Owls.

“I’m really delighted to be staying here at my boyhood club,” the 20-year-old told the club’s official website after the news was confirmed. “I made my debut last season and now I just want to kick on and see what comes of it.

“Once you sign your first professional contract, you know you want to earn another and being from Sheffield and supporting Wednesday, I want to be here as long as I can.

“It was a good feeling to make my debut last season, I can’t even explain it! To be a fan and play for the club, I still don’t know how to put it into words… I feel good and ready to go and hopefully I’ll get some minutes in preseason and see where that takes me.”