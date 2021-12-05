Adedoyin has flitted in between Darren Moore’s first team and Wednesday’s U23s this season scoring five goals for Lee Bullen’s side and also getting his first senior goal last month during a 4-0 win over Harrogate Town.

But the young attacker, who turned 21 last month, is yet to make his debut in League One, and will be eager to try and get more senior game time in the tank before the season comes to an end.

It remains to be seen whether Moore will be looking to use the former Everton man in the second half of the season, but it is understood that if the situation doesn’t change between now and January then the club may look to send him out on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

One sticking point with Adedoyin’s current situation, however, is that his current Owls contract will expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and at this stage there has been no indication as to whether a new deal is on the table for him or not.

Should Wednesday send him out on loan, then they may be tempted to try and tie him down before doing so in order to make sure he doesn’t leave for free in just over six months’ time.

All of Adedoyin’s 50 minutes of senior football so far this season came in the Papa John’s Trophy, which Wednesday were knocked out of earlier this week.