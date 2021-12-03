The on-loan Middlesbrough man has played 20 games for the Owls in all competitions so far this season, but was left on the bench for their last three League One games after struggling with his form.

Now, with Chris Wilder having taken over at his parent club, there have been some suggestions that he may be recalled early from his loan at Hillsborough in order for the former Blades boss to have a closer look at him in person.

For the time being, however, he’s still a Wednesday player, and after a poor team display in the Papa John’s Trophy this week there have been questions asked about his current situation with the club.

Speaking to the media about the 26-year-old, Moore explained, I think with Lewis, he’s just so desperate to score a goal for Wednesday… And we’ve spoken about it.

“He’s trying so hard to score, and we’re trying to get him playing his normal game and not worry so much about getting on the scoresheet.

“I think he feels that when he doesn’t score, he’s not contributing, but I’ve told him that - while the game is about scoring goals - there’s so much more to him.

“It’s one of them where I think he’s trying too hard… He wants to do well for Wednesday.

“He’ll continue to try hard, and I’ve told him his chance will come… But he can’t let that mentally implode his game so he’s not showcasing his talent elsewhere on the pitch.”

Wing’s only goal for the club came in the 2-1 PJT win over Mansfield Town, while his two assists were picked up in the victory over Newcastle United’s U21s and in the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.