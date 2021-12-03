Positive Sheffield Wednesday injury update ahead of key Portsmouth clash

Wednesday are in a decent run of form in League One after extending their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw at home to Wycombe Wanderers and a good performance at Hillsborough, however the mood was dented slightly this week as they were dumped out of the Papa John’s Trophy by Hartlepool United.

Moore made plenty of changes for the 3-0 defeat in S6, and is expected to do so again when they head down south next weekend – and it appears that he may well have a few more faces available for selection and off the injury table.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The likes of Liam Palmer, Dennis Adeniran and Marvin Johnson are all said to be making good progress, however players such as Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are still a while away from a return.

Before revealing that he was expecting Palmer back for the trip to Pompey, Moore gave a bit of a general injury update as he explained, “We hope that over the next six days to have two or three of them back… They’ll be welcome additions, and they’re making wonderful progress. Hopefully in the next three or four days they can continue progressing, and then get back to a level where they can get some good work into them and be handed back to the coaching staff.

“We’re hoping to get some players back that’ll be really important for us…”

The Owls face Portsmouth on Tuesday night in a 7.45pm kick off.