How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals following Saturday’s draw at Leeds United?

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to pick up their first win since returning to the Championship at Leeds United on Saturday - but the Owls did claim their first point of the season.

The two sides battled their way to a share of the spoils after failing to break the deadlock over a hard-fought 90 minutes at Elland Road as Xisco Munoz got off the mark as Wednesday manager after suffering league defeats against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City during his first month in charge.

Once again the Owls were backed by an impressive band of travelling support as they more than played their part in a memorable atmosphere that was created by just under 36,500 supporters at Elland Road.

That kept up the hosts impressive average attendance on their home patch - but how does it compare to Wednesday’s and their other Championship rivals?

1 . 24th: Rotherham United Average home turnout: 11,087

2 . 23rd: Blackburn Rovers Average home turnout: 15,342

3 . 22nd: Plymouth Argyle Average home turnout: 16,302