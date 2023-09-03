News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s fine home attendances compared to Leeds, Sunderland and Championship rivals - gallery

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals following Saturday’s draw at Leeds United?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 15:36 BST

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to pick up their first win since returning to the Championship at Leeds United on Saturday - but the Owls did claim their first point of the season.

The two sides battled their way to a share of the spoils after failing to break the deadlock over a hard-fought 90 minutes at Elland Road as Xisco Munoz got off the mark as Wednesday manager after suffering league defeats against Southampton, Hull City, Preston North End and Cardiff City during his first month in charge.

Once again the Owls were backed by an impressive band of travelling support as they more than played their part in a memorable atmosphere that was created by just under 36,500 supporters at Elland Road.

That kept up the hosts impressive average attendance on their home patch - but how does it compare to Wednesday’s and their other Championship rivals?

Average home turnout: 11,087

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average home turnout: 11,087 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 15,342

2. 23rd: Blackburn Rovers

Average home turnout: 15,342 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 16,302

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Average home turnout: 16,302 Photo: Getty Images

Average home turnout: 16,790

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Average home turnout: 16,790 Photo: Getty Images

