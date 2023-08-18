Maybe Xisco Munoz can do himself a few favours in the hazardous challenge he faces at Sheffield Wednesday.

This is a club currently subjecting itself to a degree of change that is unsustainable in my opinion.

As an entity it is suffering from too many shocks to the system - from a haphazard managerial change to an upheaval of reliable players.

It’s only in the latter regard that I believe Xisco can buy himself some time for what already appears to be a precarious assignment, albeit predictably so.

Perhaps, with long-awaited new and younger players flooding the building, he has tried to change too much too soon.

Together, the switches of style and personnel have overwhelmed the side in two opening league defeats.

At times it’s been tantamount to trying to play patient, possession football with a team of giants.

And has there really been a case for marginalising several of last season’s stand-out performers so early?

Marvin Johnson’s exclusion, for whatever reason, is a nagging issue, rightly so. Reece James also.

Seeing last season’s top scorer Michael Smith struggling for a start is another. Will Liam Palmer’s return to fitness earn himself a place?

And then there is the immediate standing down of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to accommodate Devis Vasquez. That doesn’t look right or fair to me.

Taken individually, none of those would have raised eyebrows amid a transition. Taken together, they have the look of a major misjudgment.

Traditionally, you give those in possession a chance to stay there and pressure them with signings who have to earn their place.

There may well come a time when Xisco is relying on those erstwhile reliables he has overlooked so early. That said, it is a hugely difficult balancing act for the new head coach.

An ageing squad has had to be freshened and recruitment has been correctly targeted towards that need, even if we don’t yet know whether the quality threshold will be met.

All the overlooked players, bar the highly unfortunate Dawson, are around 30. However, you would struggle to make a case for why any of them should not be starting.

I think it has been inviting trouble to depart so quickly from what went before.

Mind you, that has been true of the club as a whole and you have to look wider for the root cause.

There is a predictable price to be paid when a settled, almost blissful, scenario is thrown away.

At Hillsborough, off the pitch (where it started) and on it, the change has been simply too abrupt.