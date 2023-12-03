Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup opponents revealed as Owls get home tie

Sheffield Wednesday have discovered their FA Cup third round opponents after being pitted against Cardiff City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls are back into the third round draw after a couple of seasons where they had to make their way from the first round of the competition, and there's a new sense of optimism around Hillsborough after they picked up a draw against Leicester City and secured victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

And they'll be hoping that they can continue their home form in their attempts to stay in the second tier, and they've also been given an S6 tie in the cup as the Bluebirds come to Sheffield early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tie will be played on the weekend of January 6th, though an exact date and time is yet to be confirmed, and the winners of this round of fixtures will pocket £105,000 in FA prize money.

Wednesday made some big memories in the competition last time out as they saw off Premier League outfit, Newcastle United, in South Yorkshire, and Danny Röhl will no doubt be looking forward to his first game as manage in the oldest national football competition in the world.

The Owls lost 2-1 the last time they met Cardiff when the two sides went head to head in the league early in the season, and this draw also means they'll face off twice in quick succession with their reverse Championship fixture taking place on December 23rd.