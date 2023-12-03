Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup opponents revealed as Owls get home tie
Sheffield Wednesday have discovered their FA Cup third round opponents after being pitted against Cardiff City.
The Owls are back into the third round draw after a couple of seasons where they had to make their way from the first round of the competition, and there's a new sense of optimism around Hillsborough after they picked up a draw against Leicester City and secured victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.
And they'll be hoping that they can continue their home form in their attempts to stay in the second tier, and they've also been given an S6 tie in the cup as the Bluebirds come to Sheffield early next year.
The tie will be played on the weekend of January 6th, though an exact date and time is yet to be confirmed, and the winners of this round of fixtures will pocket £105,000 in FA prize money.
Wednesday made some big memories in the competition last time out as they saw off Premier League outfit, Newcastle United, in South Yorkshire, and Danny Röhl will no doubt be looking forward to his first game as manage in the oldest national football competition in the world.
The Owls lost 2-1 the last time they met Cardiff when the two sides went head to head in the league early in the season, and this draw also means they'll face off twice in quick succession with their reverse Championship fixture taking place on December 23rd.
As one of 44 teams to have won the FA Cup over the years, they'll be looking to get off to a winning start as their very unlikely route to a fourth win of the competition begins in early 2024.