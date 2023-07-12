Drew Talbot, one of Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion heroes from 2005, says that he was overwhelmed by the amount of Owls fans are his testimonial game.

Wednesday faced one of Talbot’s other former clubs, Chesterfield, on Tuesday night, winning 2-1 thanks to goals from Lee Gregory, in front of the one of the biggest crowds that the Technique Stadium has seen - over 4,100 Wednesdayites making the short trip to be a part of it.

Talbot is best known for the scoring the final goal in Wednesday’s 2005 play-off final win over Hartepool United, and though he had a long career after leaving Hillsborough he says that even his young daughter has started to pick up on how much that moment in Cardiff meant to those there that day.

The fact that such a big crowd made the trip this week is testament to that, and he admits that it took him aback.

“It was amazing,” he told The Star. “It was overwhelming, humbling. To see so many come out, when there’s there’s a crisis with people’s living, is really emotional.

“I was shocked so many Wednesday fans came. I went down to the Megastore today to get my daughter’s shirt printed, and I walked through the door and three guys came straight over to me. I was really taken aback by it - it’s been so long since I played for Wednesday. But they were always good to me since I was a young kid, my daughter always jokes that when we’re in different places I get recognised, and they’re often Wednesdayites. ‘You must have done something right, Daddy’, she says.