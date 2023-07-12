Sheffield Wednesday offer deal to 70+ goal starlet excelling at S6

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure the future of exciting young attacker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, by offering him a scholarship.

The youngster, who is still only 13-years-old, is flying in the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and last season managed to score over 70 goals for the U13s and U14s – impressing so much that he’s already spent a bit of time training with the U18s.

Now, as he approaches his 14th birthday, Football Association rules mean that the Owls are able to offer him a commitment that he’ll sign a scholarship at the club when he reaches the age of 16, a clear sign of how much he is rated within the structures at the club.

Caelan-Kole, the younger brother of another academy starlet, Bailey, took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that he’d been offered a scholarship, and he’ll be hoping to try and kick on now as he continues working his way up through the youth ranks.

He said on social media, “I got called in to SWFC academy yesterday i thought I was in trouble... They offered me a scholarship. Thanks Bailey for always pushing me.”