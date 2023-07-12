Watch Sheffield Wednesday’s goals in late Chesterfield victory

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss, Xisco, watched his side beat Chesterfield 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

The Owls drew 1-1 in their first preseason friendly, a game against York City on Saturday, and the new manager was pleased with the runout despite his side not managing to see out the victory after Josh Windass had given them the lead.

Tonight, in what was a testimonial game in honour of former Spireite and Owl, Drew Talbot, Xisco will have been eager to see a bit more from his troops before they head out to Spain at the weekend.

It was confirmed earlier today that youngster, Cian Flannery, had signed his first professional contract, while 18-year-old duo, Jay Buchan and Ryan Wilson, had joined after leaving Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers over the summmer.

Wednesday were down 1-0 at the break, but with a host of changes at half time they pulled things back...

Take a look at Wednesday’s excellent equaliser here:

And this was the second, a really well-worked goal in the end:

Here’s how they lined up this evening:

