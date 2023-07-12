There was a new face in Sheffield Wednesday training gear on Tuesday night, but Xisco says that Miquel Gomila isn’t part of his staff at S6… Not yet, anyway.

Gomila has worked with the Owls boss before as part of his team at SD Huesca in LaLiga, with the former Manacor manager on board there as a conditioning coach.

But while the 40-year-old does seem to be in the plans at Wednesday going forward, he’s still waiting to finalise visa issues in the United Kingdom before anything more can come of it.

“Right now he’s not,” Xisco told The Star when asked if Gomila had joined his staff. “But we will see. We’re trying to get the visa for the future, and when we have the visa maybe he can start after.”

Meanwhile, the Wednesday manager was also asked whether he was any closer to bringing in a new goalkeeper coach to bolster his staff following the departure of Adriano Basso with Darren Moore last month, and he seems to think that they may be edging closer to doing so.

"We are thinking and we have different options about this position,” he told the media. “We need to wait time for this situation. Maybe in a few days we will know something new but right now we need to close this topic off. But in the next few days we will see."