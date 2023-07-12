News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Sheffield Wednesday boss comments on new face – discusses goalkeeper coach possibilities

There was a new face in Sheffield Wednesday training gear on Tuesday night, but Xisco says that Miquel Gomila isn’t part of his staff at S6… Not yet, anyway.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Gomila has worked with the Owls boss before as part of his team at SD Huesca in LaLiga, with the former Manacor manager on board there as a conditioning coach.

But while the 40-year-old does seem to be in the plans at Wednesday going forward, he’s still waiting to finalise visa issues in the United Kingdom before anything more can come of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Right now he’s not,” Xisco told The Star when asked if Gomila had joined his staff. “But we will see. We’re trying to get the visa for the future, and when we have the visa maybe he can start after.”

Most Popular

Meanwhile, the Wednesday manager was also asked whether he was any closer to bringing in a new goalkeeper coach to bolster his staff following the departure of Adriano Basso with Darren Moore last month, and he seems to think that they may be edging closer to doing so.

"We are thinking and we have different options about this position,” he told the media. “We need to wait time for this situation. Maybe in a few days we will know something new but right now we need to close this topic off. But in the next few days we will see."

Academy goalkeeper coach, Nicky Weaver, is the man currently tasked with leading the keeping division - and has been on hand for training and preseason friendlies so far.