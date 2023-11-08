Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri responds to Red Bull rumours

Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has responded to rumours around a Red Bull takeover of the club.

Last week Chansiri sat down for an exclusive interview with The Star as he was probed on various different topics, and naturally there was talk of the future and references to the chat amongst fans that the Austrian/Thai company may have an interest in the Owls.

But the Wednesday owner has put to bed the rumours of a potential takeover by Red Bull, rumours that seemed to gain traction on social media after the arrival of Danny Röhl, insisting that the company – which is majority owned by Thai billionaire, Chalerm Yoovidhya – are unlikely to be interested in a non-top-flight outfit.

“Some have said that Red Bull want to buy,” he explained. “But if they wanted to buy a club in England I believe that it would be one in the Premier League.”

Red Bull GmbH haven’t purchased a football team since the passing of founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, last year, with the last addition to their franchise being Red Bull Bragantino in 2020.

Chansiri has been in charge of Wednesday since 2015, when he bought it from Milan Mandaric, and lifted silverware last season for the first time after the club won promotion out of League One and back into the Championship.