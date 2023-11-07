Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters were out in their numbers again at the weekend as they made the lengthy trip over to Bristol City’s Ashton Gate.

The Owls haven’t won an away game since last season, but still the fans sell out their allocations as they follow their team around the country hoping that that game will be the one to see that run come to an end.

It wasn’t to be in Bristol as Danny Röhl’s side fell to a narrow - and probably undeserved - defeat at the hands of the Robins, but once again Wednesdayites were in fine voice throughout the tie as they tried to spur on their ranks.

Over 22,000 were there for the tie, including more than 2,000 Owls fans who made the close-to eight-hour roundtrip to the southwest, and Röhl spoke afterwards about their continued support since he took over from Xisco. “Danny, Danny Röhl” came the chant for large parts, and no doubt it’ll be the same when they head back to Hillsborough this weekend.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know in the away end - and keep your eye out for an inflatable George Byers

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans made the trop to Bristol to see the Owls take on the Robins - but their wait for an away win continued. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales

