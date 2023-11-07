Sheffield Wednesday receive huge boost after Barry Bannan appeal
Sheffield Wednesday have been given an answer on their appeal over Barry Bannan’s red card against Bristol City.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Star reported on Tuesday that the club had appealed their captain’s sending off over the weekend, and now it has been confirmed that they have been successful in their attempts to get him available for the game against Millwall on Saturday.
A statement from the club read, “Owls captain Barry Bannan will be available for selection on Saturday against Millwall following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal at Bristol City for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.
“Bannan was shown a straight red card at Ashton Gate half an hour into the contest for a challenge on Jason Knight just outside the area. The Owls have successfully appealed the decision, meaning the skipper can be selected this weekend at Hillsborough.”
Meanwhile, the FA’s spokesperson said, “Barry Bannan will be available for Sheffield Wednesday’s next game following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.
“The midfielder was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during their game against Bristol City in the EFL Championship on Saturday, 4 November.”
The news will be welcomed by Danny Röhl, who sees Bannan as a big part of his plans this season, given that he can now put him back into the XI when Millwall visit Hillsborough in a few days time.