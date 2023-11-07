Returning Sheffield Wednesday star delighted to be back after Danny Röhl decision

Danny Röhl’s arrival at Sheffield Wednesday has presented an opportunity to players left out by former manager, Xisco.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since he took over the role as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, the German has made a host of changes with regards to playing personnel, with Marvin Johnson being brought back in from the cold and Reece James being handed starts in the last two matches.

The full back, who turns 30 today, barely featured under the previous boss, however Röhl has deployed him at left wingback in the games against Rotherham United and Bristol City as he looks to get the season up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And James is full of praise for the new man in charge, and it’s not just because he’s back playing football again. Röhl, he says, had made an immediate impact at the club.

When asked about his return to the starting XI of late, the defender said, “It’s brilliant, obviously that’s what you want to do - you want to play every week. And with the belief from the manager, who has come in and shown a bit of faith in myself, it’s now about doing as much as I can to reward that…

“You could notice from his first meeting with us that the direction he wanted to go in was clear - the philosophy, too. And you can see it now being slowly implemented within the team. We’re noticing the intensity levels, the running stats, there’s a big difference. Hopefully now we can show results on the back of that hard work.

“The boys are gutted, but at the same time there’s a togetherness, a belief that we are going to get the results that we need. And with where we are in the table at the moment we need that belief, that trust in each other. The gaffer and coaching staff are bringing that to us. Obviously we’ve fallen short with results but performances are looking better and hopefully we can turn the performances into wins.”