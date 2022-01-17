The 21-year-old midfielder enjoyed a bright first half of the season whilst on loan at Grimsby Town in the National League, so much so that he’s started to attract attention from further up the English football pyramid.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Wednesday saw fit to bring him back and open up talks over his future – with it being confirmed that he’d penned a new deal until 2023 last week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with Moore keen to keep him playing regular senior football, it has been mooted that a move to the League Two Latics could be on the cards – however his current boss would neither confirm nor deny that that was the case.

When asked about links between Hunt and Oldham, the Owls boss replied, “I can't shed any light on that yet… We brought Alex back to look at where he is at and he has had a lot of interest from the clubs. Nothing at the moment has been decided yet.

“We are really pleased to have tied him down to a new contract.

“I said it was important to get these young players out on loan and we have looked at them here. The emphasis was to give them some first-team football so they could get nearer to the first-team here. We want to give them that know-how and Alex has certainly had that.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore couldn't comment on talk of Alex Hunt joining Oldham Athletic.

And when asked whether he’d seen an improvement in the young midfielder, Moore told The Star, “It’s been great for him playing at Grimsby, and that adds to where he’s at.

“Alex Hunt from game 1-20 will look very different to the Alex Hunt at game 20-40 - and it means that it gives him a chance to compete with the boys here, because he’s certainly got the ability.”