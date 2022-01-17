Dominating Sheffield Wednesday duo named among League One's best after impressive win

The Owls picked up a strong win over the weekend, beating Plymouth Argyle 4-2 and going within three points of climbing back into the Play-Off positions after a number of other results went their way.

Luongo was back in the Wednesday side for the first time since his three-game ban came to an end, with Darren Moore opting to start him in the heart of his midfield in an attempt to get back to winning ways on the back of defeats to Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town.

It proved to be a masterstroke, with the Australian winning more tackles (7), aerial duels (5) and interceptions (4) than any other player on the field, while no other Wednesday player had more touches (74) or made more key passes (3).

But the midfield man wasn’t the only player to turn on the style, with Mendez-Laing bursting onto the scene after being named in Moore’s starting XI for the Owls’ first home game of 2022.

The wide man grabbed a goal and an assist as he proved to be a constant thorn in the side of the Pilgrims, having more shots than any other player (5) and making as many crosses on his own (9) as the entire Plymouth side combined.

Luongo and NML will now be hoping to build on their performances this week when they make the trip to Oxford United at the weekend with a real shot of climbing back up into the top six.