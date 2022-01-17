The Owls’ interest in signing a new centre back is no secret, with Darren Moore eager to bring in at least one new defender in order to help their backline after what has been a bit of a defensive crisis at the club.

Chey Dunkley is back on the sidelines now after picking up a knock in the defeat at Sunderland, and – with Sam Hutchinson having spent most of his career as a midfielder – there technically wasn't a natural centre back playing in the win over Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

‘Hutch’, along with Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson, hardly put a foot wrong at Hillsborough as all of them put on a good showing in the 4-2 victory, but Moore is eager to bring in a powerful centre half with experience who can try and help the club start picking up clean sheets again.

Danny Batth, who spent two loan spells at Wednesday about a decade ago, fits the bill in that sense and has been linked with a Hillsborough return, and Storey - despite being relatively young at 24, stands at over six foot and would be an aerial asset for the Owls if they were to make a move for him.

According to Lancashire Live, the Preston manager, Ryan Lowe, simply answered ‘No’ when asked if he could add anything to the reports on Monday, however the defender doesn’t seem to be in his plans having not played once under Lowe since his arrival.