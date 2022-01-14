Midfielder pens Sheffield Wednesday contract until 2023 amid interest elsewhere

Alex Hunt has signed a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday.

It was revealed by Darren Moore earlier today in his press conference that talks were underway with the 21-year-old midfielder, and now it’s been announced that those discussions have been concluded.

Hunt has risen through the ranks at Middlewood Road since joining the academy at the age of seven, and the talented youngster will now get at least another season to try and break into the first team at Hillsborough.

A statement from the club this evening read, “Alex Hunt has extended his Owls contract until the summer of 2023.

“The academy product recently returned from Grimsby Town following a successful loan spell spanning the first half of the season.

“The talented midfielder now puts pen to paper on a new deal at Hillsborough.”

The central midfielder had a successful loan spell with Grimsby Town in the National League in the first half of this season, but recently returned to the club as they weigh up the next step for him.

It was reported earlier this week that at least one League Two outfit had been made aware of the fact that he could be available, and it’s thought that the hope is to send him out on loan higher up the pyramid in order to try and aid his development further.