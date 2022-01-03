Hunt, 21, and Galvin, 20, have both been key players this season as they feature regularly in the National League and National League North, but are due to return to Wednesday this month as their loan spells come to an end.

Grimsby boss, Paul Hurst, has been vocal about the fact that he’d like to see Hunt stick around if possible, and it’s also thought that Gloucester would be keen to extend Galvin’s stay until the end of the season.

Now, with the January transfer window officially open, there have been questions about whether they’d be considered for Wednesday’s first team.

When asked about the on-loan pair, Moore told The Star, “We feel that with both of them, in terms of where their loans are at, both clubs are really happy with their progress. And in terms of that progress and their development it’s important that they stay on if possible and continue where they’re at. That’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

He also said previously, “Both clubs want to extend the loan, we’re in talks with them because they’ve done well for them. The managers of their clubs have spoken of their desire to keep the players, and we’ll have to make a decision.”

Hunt’s contract is up at the end of the season, while Galvin recently extended his deal at Hillsborough up until summer 2023.