Boos galore as Sheffield Wednesday slump to another lacklustre defeat at Shrewsbury Town

Sheffield Wednesday played Shrewsbury Town in their first game of 2022.

The game got off to a pretty pedestrian start, with neither team really managing to create any serious problems for the other. Shrewsbury did get a couple of decent crosses into the box, but nothing that troubled Bailey Peacock-Farrell too seriously.

Dennis Adeniran, on his first start after his injury lay-off, had an effort from range after venturing into the Salop half, but it was well over Marko Marosi’s bar as he was left untroubled.

But while thew return of Adeniran and Sam Hutchinson was welcomed, it seems like Wednesday’s injury room will have another addition this evening after Callum Paterson was eventually forced off not long after a collision with George Nurse.

He got up from the incident, during which he was caught by the Shrewsbury player, but after an important Liam Palmer block in the box he went down and the decision was made to replace him. Ciaran Brennan entered the fray as a substitute for the second game in a row.

Lewis Wing stung the palms of Marosi from range, but it was the only shot that the hosts’ keeper was forced into.

The Owls’ frustration was growing, and they started committing fouls. Adeniran was the first Wednesday man into the book not long before half time, and on another day could have been worse off after his challenge on Josh Vela.

And just before the break things took a turn for the worse, with Wednesday once again failing to deal with a set piece – something they’ve battled with all season – as Matthew Pennington headed past Peacock-Farrell. A familiar story.

It should have been 2-0 early in the second half as well. Ryan Bowman had the goal at his mercy after a scramble in the box, and somehow managed to blaze it over the bar from close range.

Would it be the wake up all that Wednesday needed? Because half time certainly didn’t help.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was brought on for Adeniran – no doubt in order to try and manage the former on his return after injury – and ‘Fizz’ almost had an immediate impact as he forced a low save out of Marosi.

The Owls continued to have possession, but also continued to do nothing substantial with it. Far too often they gave it away cheaply, and in dangerous positions. Shrewsbury were more committed, and never really looked under pressure.

Wednesday huffed and puffed along as the game came to an end, but lacked any real urgency and the Shrews were steadfast in their defensive duties.

Ultimately the hosts deserved their win, and it came as no surprise to hear boos from the travelling Wednesdayites, who once again ventured down the motorway only to see their side out-battled ands eventually beaten.