Sheffield Wednesday have signed seven new players already this summer but more additions are needed

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was keeping his cards close to his chest on Saturday when asked about who could be the next man through the door at Hillsborough this summer. The Owls have already signed seven new players, with James Beadle becoming the latest to join the Wednesday ranks, returning on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion once more after spending the second half of last season with the club.

However, as Röhl continues to make his mark on the Wednesday squad, it seems more deals will be done over the coming weeks. Scott Wright is rumoured to be one of those close to moving to South Yorkshire, with reports suggesting a deal to sign the Rangers man is close.

Wright still has a year left to run on his deal at Ibrox, but the 26-year-old is said to be on the verge of a switch to South Yorkshire. Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo are also among those linked with a return to Hillsborough after their loan spells last time around, but Röhl was giving very little away when asked about the trio of potential new signings this summer.

The manager was also coy when asked about the possibility of seeing Di'Shon Bernard extend his stay with the club after his contract expired last week.

"Next, we still have some decisions going on, we know this," Röhl said when asked about the possibility of signing Wright. "It was a good start to pre-season and now we find hopefully the next players.

"I will not speak about names, it makes no sense because this market goes so quick. We have an idea of what we want to have, I have an idea of how we want to play in the new season and we know what we have to improve. Then it's about the right pieces to make our squad stronger because we are very ambitious for the new season.

"I think we have to do more, how much you will see."

Pushed on the situations surrounding Bernard, Poveda and Ugbo, Röhl added: "I said this before, it makes no sense to speak about the names now. You can ask me about 10 more players but I will not speak about names.

"I will just tell you that we are working on more and we have players that were part of the team last season here that I really want to come back. You can decide what that means.

"I know everyone is interested to know what we're doing I think in the first week we did a lot and of course we want to do more."

Röhl was speaking at Alfreton Town's Impact Arena after watching his Owls side pick up a 2-0 win in their first pre-season friendly of the summer. The head coach named a strong starting XI, featuring Josh Windass, fresh from signing a new contract, and Barry Bannan and it was the latter who opened the scoring with a curling effort from 25 yards.

Changes were made at the break as Röhl shared out the game time and just a few minutes after the break new signing Olaf Kobacki set up Mallik Wilks for a second. It was a comfortable win in truth and one that the German was pleased with as the club's first week of pre-season came to an end.

"I think today was for me to keep the intensity, this is what I saw," he added. "It's a start, not more, not less and it's good to start with a win and to see the players on the pitch and have a good afternoon with our fans here, it was good to see.

"[The new signings] were all different positions, different profiles, different names but now it's about bringing them together with the core from last season and have a connection together so they know each other. Every player is a little bit different in the small details.