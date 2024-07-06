Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that they will have ‘fantastic facilities’ whilst away on two separate preseason camps.

The Owls were back at Middlewood Road last weekend as their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign got underway, and they have been working hard over the past week under the watchful eye of their manager and his coaching staff.

Next week, though, they will be heading away from their training base in S6 to begin a short camp at St. George’s Park – the elite facility of the English Football Association – with Röhl eager to give them a change of scenery.

And it won’t be the only one either. After that they’ll be back in South Yorkshire for a bit before heading out to Germany later this month for a camp in the homeland of their manager, and the Austrian Football Association seem to have revealed that part of that trip will include a friendly just over the border against Red Bull Salzburg.

None of the above has been confirmed by the club yet, with only today’s friendly with Alfreton Town and Liam Palmer’s testimonial v Leganes (August 3rd) being announced, but Röhl is looking forward to getting away.

“Everything is being finalised,” he told The Star when asked about their plans. “But all I can tell you for now is that we’re going for two preseason camps… That was important for me because I don’t like to be too long in one place, sometimes then after seven days it is hard for the players as well.

“That’s why we’re mixing and having one week in Sheffield, one week in a preseason camp, then back to Sheffield, then another preseason camp. We will have fantastic facilities in both camps, which was important, and we will have fantastic games.

"All in all it’s now about us working hard on the pitch, and I think the environment for preseason is fantastic to see. We just have to keep going.”