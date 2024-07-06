Sheffield Wednesday player ratings vs Alfreton Town as new signings impress in first summer friendly

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 6th Jul 2024, 15:29 BST

Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Alfreton Town in their first pre-season friendly of the summer

Sheffield Wednesday got pre-season off to a winning start as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Alfreton Town on Saturday. Danny Rohl had been looking for an encouraging performance at the end of his first full week of pre-season and he got one as his side saw off the National League North outfit.

Josh Windass got the opening goal of the game, curling an effort into the top corner from range. It was an effort that left the goalkeeper no chance and capped a week in which he had committed his future for the club.

Mallik Wilks grabbed the second, shortly after his introduction at the break, nodding him an Olaf Kobacki cross. Here’s our player ratings.

A quiet first half but dealt with what he needed to with a couple of fine stops.

1. Ben Hamer - 6

A quiet first half but dealt with what he needed to with a couple of fine stops.

A strong presence in the back line, cool on the ball and provided a steadying influence when Alfreton attempted to squeeze.

2. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

A strong presence in the back line, cool on the ball and provided a steadying influence when Alfreton attempted to squeeze.

Steady away at the back and came close to diverting a Barry Bannan free-kick goalwards.

3. Akin Famewo - 6

Steady away at the back and came close to diverting a Barry Bannan free-kick goalwards.

Felt his way into the game. Looked cool on the ball and got forward down the right when he had the opportunity.

4. Yan Valery - 6

Felt his way into the game. Looked cool on the ball and got forward down the right when he had the opportunity.

