Sheffield Wednesday got pre-season off to a winning start as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Alfreton Town on Saturday. Danny Rohl had been looking for an encouraging performance at the end of his first full week of pre-season and he got one as his side saw off the National League North outfit.

Josh Windass got the opening goal of the game, curling an effort into the top corner from range. It was an effort that left the goalkeeper no chance and capped a week in which he had committed his future for the club.

Mallik Wilks grabbed the second, shortly after his introduction at the break, nodding him an Olaf Kobacki cross. Here’s our player ratings.

Ben Hamer - 6 A quiet first half but dealt with what he needed to with a couple of fine stops.

Michael Ihiekwe - 7 A strong presence in the back line, cool on the ball and provided a steadying influence when Alfreton attempted to squeeze.

Akin Famewo - 6 Steady away at the back and came close to diverting a Barry Bannan free-kick goalwards.