Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both be looking to add to their squads this summer, with the Owls already off to a flyer in the summer transfer window. Danny Rohl has already moved to snap up a number of free agents while also adding Yan Valery on a paid deal.

The Blades snapped up Jamie Shackleton on Thursday to kick off their summer business, and he won’t be the last through the doors at Bramall Lane, though exits will be key to incoming business. Free agents could yet play an important role, and with that in mind, we have rounded up all the Premier League and Championship free agent goalkeepers both the Blades and Owls could consider snapping up.