The Owls looked all set to pick up their first win from a losing position away from home for the first time since 2016 on Saturday evening, however another late goal – another from a set piece – was conceded in injury time as they made it 10 points dropped from winning positions this season. It ended 2-2.

Dunkley, who scored Wednesday’s equaliser and put in what Darren Moore described as a ‘dominant’ display, couldn’t be happy though, despite getting his first goal for the club.

Speaking to the club after the game, he said, “It feels like a loss again, I’ll be honest with you… It feels like a loss. Collectively we were disappointed, and we had a little row at the end of the game between players - because we’re frustrated. Look, we’ve gone up in the table, but still it’s two points dropped.”

He then went on to tell the media that things had been said in the changing room as well, adding, “There was a heavy debate, I’d say, in the dressing room after the game… And that’s just frustration coming out… We’re not happy about it, but we have to dust ourselves down.

“We got ourselves into a position where we’re 2-1 up, and we’re desperate to win, but it was a healthy debate – we need to start taking responsibility, there needs to be accountability when we’re on the pitch. It should have been a win.”

Dunkley also spoke about how he took responsibility for Cheltenham’s late goal, saying “For their equaliser there was a lapse of concentration, and for me personally I always take responsibility because it’s my area of the pitch. The kid didn’t actually get first contact, but I got myself in a position where he kind of sees my number, and it comes off me and loops over to the back stick.

“We wanted someone to come and deal with it, but their player ended up scoring a goal. I always look at where I could do better, and I’ll take responsibility. We ended up conceding, and it feels like a loss.”