Dominic Iorfa’s Sheffield Wednesday absence explained – could he face Sunderland?

Dominic Iorfa was missing for Sheffield Wednesday, but is 50/50 for the game against Sunderland.

Wednesday drew 2-2 with the Robins as they let another lead slip at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, and there were eyebrows raised when the starting XI was revealed without Iorfa’s name on it.

Up until this weekend the towering centre back had been ever-present for the Owls, playing every minute of their hot and cold 2021/22 campaign so far in the heart of what has become a regularly-changing backline.

It remains to be seen how long the centre back will spend on the sidelines, but Moore says that he picked up the injury in training the day before the game and had to be pulled out of it at the last minute.

Will Dominic Iorfa be fit for Sheffield Wednesday against Sunderland?

Speaking to the media the Owls boss said, “He sustained a knock in training to his ankle… We’ll have to assess him and then go from there. It meant a reshuffle of the pack again, but that’s the nature of football, it happens. You have to adjust to it accordingly.”