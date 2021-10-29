Gibson has endured a difficult time at Hillsborough since making a loan move from Goodison Park earlier this year, and has only managed to get 90 minutes of football under his belt up to now – 45 in the Papa John’s Trophy and 45 in League One.

The 21-year-old centre back handed another blow midway through the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with a further setback, and Moore admits that he’s not sure when he’ll be back available again at this point.

With that in mind, the Owls boss was asked whether Gibson’s future at Hillsborough could potentially be in doubt depending on the severity of his injury – and it appears that no decision on the way forward has been taken just yet.

He told The Star, “Right now it wouldn’t be right for me to give out certain information because we’re still having a talk… But what I will say is that he’s going to be out for a little bit of time now, and we’ll have a chat with Lewis. We’re talking with Everton now in terms of where he’s at, and how best to deal with the situation. As and when we get clarity, we’ll be able to readdress that.”

So does that mean the hunt for another left-sided centre back is on?

“Potentially,” he replied. “We’re not at that stage yet, but we’ll have a look when it comes to it. We’ll have a look when it comes to it. At the moment we feel like there’s a lot to be thinking about now with the team, but it is something we’ll be looking at. But it’d be wrong for me to say about any decision now. When both clubs come together we’ll have a chat. Nothing has been decided. He’s sustained an injury, and we’re just monitoring it.”

