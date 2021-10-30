Sheffield Wednesday not at the races in Cheltenham as another lead is let slip

Chey Dunkley scored for Sheffield Wednesday in their 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town.

There were quite promising early signs from the Owls, who started quite brightly as they picked up a couple of corners and Lee Gregory had a shot saved from close range, but it was an all-too-familiar scenario once again for Wednesday as they slipped into old habits.

Cheltenham got into things a little bit, created a couple of chances, and then took the lead through Kyle Vassell, who was left alone in the Owls box after some more criminal defending by a back three made up of only one genuine centre back.

It was another goal that came from out wide, an Achilles heel of Moore’s side this season, and Vassell wasn’t even challenged as he fired into pretty much an open Wednesday goal from point-blank range following a big deflection off Liam Palmer – Peacock-Farrell never stood a chance.

The hosts took their foot off the pedal after that, and almost seemed to let the Owls have the ball, but they still failed to do anything with it. Corner after corner resulted in nothing, and Moore’s men left the field to flood of boos once again. It’s becoming a regular occurrence.

Wednesday’s manager saw the need for change, but decided not to switch the system at all – bringing Florian Kamberi on for Jack Hunt, but opting to put Callum Paterson as a right-wing back rather than alter the set-up itself.

It wasn’t looking too much better… Wednesday’s play was laboured, and despite winning plenty more corners, they still never felt like too much of a threat.

That was, however, until the 65th minute. Theo Corbeanu had been brought on, and was causing problems down the left.

After a decent spell of pressure, Bannan’s corner found Dunkley’s head, and the towering Wednesday centre back managed to force it into the back of the net to secure his first goal of the season. His celebration with the Owls skipper afterwards showed how much it meant.

And then the tide turned. It’d taken a while, but it was all Wednesday. They bombarded the Robins’ box, and won more and more corners as the game went on. Moore made his final change, bringing Saido Berahino on for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. It seemed to help.

Then it happened. Wednesday fans were given reason to believe their horrible run of not winning from behind was over as Matty Blair bundled into his own net. The Owls were ahead.

But as sure as night following day, the visitors found themselves with their head in their hands again. It was a corner. Again. And Blair made up for his own goal by scoring a late equaliser. Sadly, it was so predictable. The stigma is there, and it looks like it’s going to take a bit longer with their sports psychologist to get over this sticking point.