Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals sack manager as ex-Leeds United man ‘set to’ take over
Another Championship manager has been relieved of their duties
Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers have sacked manager Gareth Ainsworth following a 2-1 home defeat to league leaders Leicester City.
The 50-year-old won just five of his 28 games in charge at Loftus Road, after joining the London club from Wycombe Wanderers in February. He helped them avoid relegation last term but has oversaw just two wins in 14 matches this season. Ainsworth’s assistant Richard Dobson has also left the club.
QPR sit second from bottom, five points above the Owls in last. They are just a point behind Rotherham United ahead of the South Yorkshire derby between Wednesday and the Millers on Sunday afternoon.
QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned - which we all do for Gareth and Richard.
“Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him. Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary.
“Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped. On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here.
“We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”
A report from the Telegraph has linked ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United manager Neil Warnock with the vacancy. The 74-year-old left Huddersfield Town last month as the Terriers drafted in former Owls boss Darren Moore. Warnock has managed QPR on two previous occasions and he admitted after leaving the Terriers he was not ready to retire.