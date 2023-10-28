Answers demanded of Dejphon Chansiri after latest major Sheffield Wednesday concern

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is the subject of demands for clarity after the club was put under an EFL registration embargo for late payment of debts owed to HMRC.

The Thai businessman released a statement last month outlining his refusal to ‘put additional money’ into the club in response to what he felt was unfair treatment from some of the club’s supporter base. It is so far unclear what is meant by his phrasing of ‘additional money’ - or to what areas of the club he is referring to.

Chansiri has appointed German manager Danny Röhl and three coaching since that statement, also parting ways with former boss Xisco and his coaching team with what is presumed to have cost the club payment in compensation fees.

But the latest turn of events has caused major concern over his commitment to funding Sheffield Wednesday. Chansiri has repeatedly sought to take responsibility for the running of the club. No statement explaining the situation was released by the club on Friday evening and The Star understands no statement is imminent.

The Star has formally requested an interview with Chansiri along with a list of written questions we believe would offer supporters some clarity over where the club stands in terms of the embargo, the reasons behind the late payment and the future running of the club.

A statement released by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust in the hours after news broke of Wednesday having been placed under embargo demanded clarity on the situation. They say they are in communication with the EFL over the issue.

It read: “The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust is deeply concerned about the latest news from the club and EFL. The club has been hit with an embargo due to outstanding debts owed to HMRC. Fans are understandably worried about the club’s future and demand an immediate explanation from the Chairman.

“We urge Dejphon Chansiri to address the situation and provide a clear plan to get the club out of financial trouble. These announcements are a constant source of distraction and are making it difficult for our new manager to turn the team’s results around.