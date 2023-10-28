Sheffield Wednesday midfield man George Byers was taken off alongside captain Barry Bannan in their defeat at Plymouth Argyle for a simple reason - to preserve them for involvement in this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United.

The 27-year-old former Swansea City man was partly at fault for Plymouth’s third goal in what was an otherwise stellar performance on his first start of Röhl’s Wednesday reign. He did not start back-to-back short turnaround fixtures under previous manager Xisco after suffering injury woe at the end of last season - but the German appears to have no qualms over offering him an important part in Sunday’s South Yorkshire derby.

The likes of Jeff Hendrick, Will Vaulks, Tyreeq Bakinson and John Buckley will be offering Röhl food for thought as to his preferred midfield set-up for the visit of the Millers. But with the game effectively lost after Ryan Hardie’s strike put the Owls three goals down in Devon, the call was made to give Byers and Bannan some rest ahead of a vitally important basement battle.

Röhl told The Star: “We took George and Barry off after 70 minutes and that was the reason; we decided to look to Sunday. But for me the performance from George was good, he was immediately there and he did what I demanded from him. It was a good start for him. We have a big squad and I have to decide who the guys are in the starting 11.