Akin Famewo’s Sheffield Wednesday left back selection explained by Owls boss

The defender has played more minutes than any other Wednesday player so far this season, and is the only one to have started more than 10 Championship matches in 2023/24, but the decision to play him at left back rather than centre back is one that has been criticised.

Both Xisco and Röhl have opted to use the 24-year-old in that position despite him not having played there much over the course of his career, Famewo keeping out players such Reece James and Marvin Johnson – the latter of whom was left unregistered by the ex-Owls manager.

Johnson is back training with the first team now under the club’s new German boss, but Famewo was chosen to start the games against Watford and Plymouth Argyle – a decision that Röhl has no regrets about.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said, “Akin has trained very well in the last two weeks in this position, and has also shown a big improvement in our style of football. He’s now more front-foot defending, which is what we need, and for me it was about the performances from him and also the performances in training.

“It also depends on what we need for the opponent, and the last two matches we decided to have Akin in that position and I was happy with this decision.”